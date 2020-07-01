The animals on the Hasse farm outside of Pemberton and the Baringer farm near Le Sueur usually take road trips to earn their keep.
But with most of their appearances canceled this summer, the owners of the mobile petting zoos are losing out on the revenues they rely upon to care for their dozens of goats, horses, chickens and other charges.
They’ve laid off or reduced employees’ hours, applied for loans and sold some of their stock but still are worried how they’ll afford to make it through the winter.
Former clients, friends and other animal lovers have stepped up with online donations. GoFundMe pages have raised more than $11,000 for the Hasse Family Petting Zoo and over $3,000 for the Animals of Walton’s Hollow.
Greg Hasse, who has owned his petting zoo for 11 years, and Christy Baringer, who bought Walton’s Hollow five years ago, say they’re grateful for the support.
“It’s really touching. Especially realizing that so many also are struggling,” Baringer said.
She and her husband sold eight of their 11 beloved Highland cattle last week. The cows were family pets that did not travel with the petting zoo. The Baringers decided they needed to make a personal sacrifice to keep their business viable.
“It’s fewer mouths to feed,” Christy Baringer said. “Times are tough and we have to make tough decisions.”
Her love for the Scottish breed of cattle is what led her to buy an established petting zoo in 2015. She responded to a cattle for sale ad in the northern Twin Cities and discovered the aging owners were retiring and also selling their zoo. She brought the zoo animals back to the multi-generational Baringer farm along with the cattle.
“My husband thought I was crazy,” she said.
She now has close to 100 animals and managing the zoo has become her full-time occupation.
In recent years she has had events booked from March through Christmas, peaking at 30 to 40 bookings per month in the summer.
Her favorite destinations are urban schools and senior homes. She gives educational lessons when she visits schools, and for the children from cities she said it often is their first exposure to farm animals. At senior homes she said she cherishes seeing how the animals spark fond memories for many of the residents.
So far for 2020, she had one event in March, one last month and two in July. A few more are on the books for later in the year, but she’s worried they will be canceled as well.
She usually employs about 10 workers part time to assist with events. Most have found other summer work, she said, and she can’t offer the few who remain as many hours.
She has applied for some pandemic-relief loans but hasn’t been able to get past all the red tape. She is receiving some unemployment dollars, but she said it is nowhere near enough to keep her remaining animals fed.
She’s started brainstorming other ideas for generating revenue, such as goat yoga classes and other events she could host for small groups on the farm.
“We’re going to have to think outside the box to survive,” she said.
Hasse, meanwhile, says his confidence is growing that his family and animals will weather the pandemic. Hasse, who still has his day job, is most concerned for his high school and college-age employees.
He bought his zoo operation more than a decade ago to give his then-teenage children jobs. As his own children flew the coop and bookings grew, he began hiring employees.
Now he has about 180 animals and a dozen part-time employees.
He usually goes to dozens of events per month during the summer peak. So far this year he has had two bookings.
He sold off several sheep and a few horses to help make ends meet.
He has been able to obtain $20,000 in federal pandemic loans, much of which he expects will be forgiven. He’s using much of the funds to continue to give his employees some hours doing maintenance on his farm. But those government funds will soon be exhausted.
Any funds raised through his GoFundMe page that aren’t needed to keep his animals fed through the winter will go toward keeping his workers employed, he said.
