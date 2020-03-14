MANKATO — The COVID-19 pandemic has large segments of society on pause, inspiring mixed reactions from Mankato area residents.
The ongoing health crisis has caused numerous closures and cancellations. What was once a big weekend for high school and college sports turned into big disappointment among teams and fans.
Some local events continued Saturday with added precautions, however, giving people an outlet during a stressful and uncertain time.
“We’re trying to keep the activities as much outside as possible,” said Mount Kato General Manager John Nelson at the ski hill’s spring fling event.
The event was Mount Kato’s last hurrah for the season before closing Sunday. People were calling in to make sure it was still happening, Nelson said, adding it helped the event is largely outside anyway.
Aaron Phillips of Hartland came to snowboard with his son. He wasn’t sure if it would happen, so he was thankful to hit the slopes before winter ends.
“We were wondering if it was still going to be open but figured we’re in an outdoor environment and no one is really close to each other, so it’d be pretty safe to come here,” he said.
Gov. Tim Walz advised Minnesotans to limit gatherings with more than 250 people Friday. So what about smaller gatherings?
Merely Players Community Theatre faced that question, opting to proceed with its “Jesus Christ Superstar” production at Kato Ballroom Friday and Saturday but canceled next weekend’s shows. The decision wasn’t an easy call, and precautions were made to protect patrons, said Susan Olson, Merely Players’ general manager.
“We want to be able to give our patrons an opportunity to still see a show as they choose,” she said. “But anyone not comfortable can get a refund or donate back tickets to the organization.”
Precautions included recycling each playbill between shows, switching from a buffet to served food and encouraging patrons to spread out into open seats. The virus has definitely impacted attendance, Olson said.
“Our actors have been fantastic in handling all of it,” she said. “But they’re deeply saddened by it.”
The production drew 78 people for its opener Thursday, 156 on Friday and was on track for 196 on Saturday — all below the 250 mark outlined by Walz. With Merely Players relying on donations and ticket sales, canceling more shows would’ve been a big hit for the nonprofit.
The Free Press asked readers on Facebook how COVID-19 is affecting them. Responses ranged from worries about loved ones, frustration at cancellations, and determination about going on upcoming trips.
Gloria Kaul Kennedy wrote she’s in her upper 70s and has a loved one who has health problems. Older adults and people with underlying health conditions are considered most vulnerable to COVID-19, so she’s being cautious about going out.
“We aren’t going out much but not quarantining ourselves,” she wrote.
Kara Hanson wrote she’s worried because her 5-year-old child has cystic fibrosis, a lung disorder. COVID-19 is an upper respiratory disease.
“I wish school would close and resume after this has passed even if it’s in the summer,” Hanson wrote. “People need to think of people that are immune-compromised and save some cleaning supplies for them.”
Several readers described seeing supply shortages at stores. Reports of people hoarding toilet paper and other supplies are widespread.
“As a family with three small kiddos we are running into the issue of not finding supplies because of those people panicking,” wrote Ashley Urevig.
Maggie Lowe Tuwei wrote her family had to reschedule an Orlando trip. She was concerned flights would be stopped once they made it down to Florida.
“I cannot risk being quarantined for 14 days as I run a small business and that just couldn’t work,” she said.
Other commenters vowed to go ahead with planned cruises and flights. Lynn Pettis Kahnke said her son’s Air Force basic training graduation in April was canceled, but she doesn’t plan to let the virus keep her from visiting San Antonio for the first time.
“Not going to let fear rule our lives and send our economy into a recession,” she said.
COVID-19 cases rose from 14 on Friday to 21 as of Saturday afternoon. Although Blue Earth County and surrounding counties have had no confirmed cases so far, Renville County has one and borders Nicollet and Brown counties.
Health officials continue to prepare for potential cases in the Mankato area. Social distancing recommendations are likely to continue for the foreseeable future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.