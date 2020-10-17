MANKATO — Blue Earth County has developed an emergency assistance program to help residents impacted by the pandemic pay their rent/mortgage and utility expenses.
The program is intended to help with shelter costs — such as past-due rent/mortgage payments or a damage deposit. Assistance also is available for payment of utilities when there is a threat of disconnection.
Funds will be provided until November.
Recipients do not need to have an eviction or shut off notice to be eligible.
For applicant guidelines call 304-4335 or go to: www.blueearthcountymn.gov/DocumentCenter/View/5914/BECEmergency_Assistance_COVIDUPDATE.
