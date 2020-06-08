Volatility in the job market has been a talker for months now, and that figures to continue with COVID-19 still firmly in the equation.
Many have lost full-time jobs essential to their livelihood, but what about the part-time job market? Young adults and teens throughout the area rely on seasonal jobs to pay for cars, tuition, rent and other expenses. Those positions also have been impacted.
"For a lot of college kids, it's been a struggle. They go into entertainment, they're in restaurants, they're looking for those temporary positions knowing they can only work through the summer," city of Mankato Human Resources Coordinator Sheila Huber said. "This has had an impact on them. It's very difficult."
The city of Mankato always employs seasonal workers, but there hasn't been as much need this spring and early summer with the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down many park amenities.
In 2019, the different departments that employ part-time workers requested a combined total of 76 part-time employees with a total of 86 hired throughout the summer because of turnover, Huber said. This summer is a different story, as only 41 part-time workers were requested from those same departments. As of Thursday, 28 have been hired with many of them being returners.
The city is now hiring, Huber said, but is not taking new applications. The application process for seasonal employees started in February before the outbreak, and those who applied in the spring are being considered first.
It's important to note that 60 of the 76 hires last year were parks workers, and 26 of the 28 so far this year have been parks workers. As parks continue to open, there will be more hires in that department, she said.
"We routinely end up having seasonal employees start, and then they end up getting internships. That happens every year," Huber said. "We're kind of on that constant hiring process throughout the summer."
COVID-19 has hit a lot restaurants and small businesses hard, but Pagliai's Pizza has been able to hold its own on takeout and deliveries.
Owner Jim Downs said the downtown Mankato business hires mostly part-time employees but doesn't generally offer summer jobs. Pagliai's is looking for at least a nine-month commitment from employees, and opportunities are on the horizon with indoor dining set to return this month.
"We're close to OK, but we're actually looking for help," Downs said. "Whenever we can open in-house, we'll be looking to hire wait staff."
Grocery stores have been bustling during the outbreak and have even experienced product shortages, but that doesn't mean they've been doing a bunch of hiring.
Cub Foods on Riverfront Store Director Andy Mathews said the store is hiring "a little bit," and that there are new tasks that need to be accomplished because of the pandemic. Register cleaning is done after every customer, high-touch surfaces are frequently sanitized and every cart that's given out is wiped down after use.
That has created some extra hours, but most of those have just gone to existing employees.
"We're always looking at qualified people and people looking to grow in the grocery business," Mathews said. "At the same time, we're blessed. We're very well-staffed for the most part."
