Minnesota State University’s international student population grew 112% during the past decade.
All seemed right with the world as the campus built strong connections with its students coming from all over that world.
Until it wasn’t.
Policies implemented by the Trump administration and the COVID-19 pandemic caused a decline in enrollment during the past couple of years. International student enrollment fell by 12% from 2017. There were 1,172 international students enrolled at MSU in fall 2020, a 5% drop compared to the year prior.
MSU’s Kearney Center for International Student Services is revamping recruitment efforts and also stepping up to support students.
Visa challenges
With numerous embassies closed and delays in visa processing, some international students were not able to come to the United States for school in the fall.
Anne Dahlman, the interim dean of global education at MSU, said students from 30 countries are studying from home now.
One-in-five international students were studying remotely from their home countries this year, according to a report by the Institute of International Education.
The university is trying to encourage students to take a couple of classes remotely if they are unable to get to Mankato now, and then come when they are able.
The university works hard to bring in international students, including sending staff to recruit students in other countries and offering scholarships. Numbers started to fall during the past couple of years, though, because of immigration policies implemented by the Trump administration, including the so-called “Muslim ban,” an executive order that prevented travel from several Muslim-majority countries.
And then COVID-19 struck here in March.
“The pandemic was just a double whammy with it,” said David Jones, vice president of student affairs and enrollment management at MSU, about the challenges facing international students.
While MSU is experiencing an enrollment drop after years of growing, the university is doing better than most. It was ranked 12th in the nation for international student enrollment this fall.
On average universities nationwide had a 16% drop in international student enrollment last year, according to an Institute of International Education report.
One reason for the local decline is because many students deferred going to MSU for a year because of the pandemic, Dahlman said.
A change in administration may also be shifting the ability for some to study in the U.S. The Biden administration reversed the travel ban implemented by the prior administration.
Applications from international students to attend MSU next year are up 60% compared to the year prior.
Dahlman said the school retains international students at a higher rate than domestic students, in part because of the resources at the Kearney Center. There are 11 international advisers who work to support students and their needs.
Pandemic challenges
Online classes and a lack of in-person events have taken a toll on the mental health of many college students; a nationwide survey found stress, anxiety and loneliness were students’ biggest worry this fall.
For international students, that burden is even heavier. Many have to support themselves financially, and travel restrictions prevent them from either coming to Mankato or going home.
Minahil Khan, a student from Pakistan studying management information and services, said she struggled because she was cut off from people. Her roommates left so she was living alone and didn’t get much in-person socialization.
“I wanted to go home and be with my family but didn’t know if I would be able to come back and finish school,” Khan said.
Last spring when the university closed to slow the spread of the coronavirus, many on-campus jobs disappeared. Student visas limit where students can work, so many international students lost their campus jobs. Khan said she was fortunate; she kept her internship, but most students got laid off.
Some were unable to receive financial help from their families because other countries were in lockdown and some could no longer afford to send money.
Many students experienced food insecurity. Some have been dealing with homelessness because they are unable to pay rent.
Most international students don’t qualify for student aid, so if their sponsor and family are no longer able to support them, there is increased pressure on the students to pay their bills and tuition.
“Students felt stuck,” Khan said. She had friends who wouldn’t have enough food to eat for days. She said the university has done a lot to help, but it took time to pull resources together.
To help, the Kearney Center offered grants to struggling students. The university also opened a campus food pantry last month to provide groceries. Campus organizations also stepped up to provide meals for students.
Some jobs have not come back after the campus closed last March. To fill the gaps, the university has been trying to find ways to create jobs and keep international students employed. The library hired students to work on a project documenting life on campus during the pandemic.
Liberty Hombe, president of the International Student Association and a student from South America, has been using this role to connect with other international students and see what their needs are.
Hombe is also launching a tutoring program for international students where they can be tutored by other international students, which will also help create jobs.
Some students criticize the university for not doing enough.
Adbul Haseeb Mohammed, a senior from India studying computer information sciences, had to push back his graduation a semester. He said he was unable to pay tuition on time because he lost his job during the beginning of the pandemic and couldn’t receive support from home. He wasn’t able to enroll in classes on time. His graduation was pushed back a semester because he couldn’t get into the classes he needed.
He said other students weren’t able to afford tuition and had to defer. Some returned home, but others couldn’t afford a flight home or couldn’t travel because of restrictions and were stuck here.
“The school wasn’t able to do a lot to help,” he said. He said the Kearney Center has been trying their best to help students but has a limited budget.
The university has invested $160,000 to assist international students with balances on their student accounts so they can register for the year to prevent students from not being able to enroll.
Dahlman said they’ve also been working with academic departments to avoid situations where students can’t graduate on time. While these situations can happen, she said preventing these situations is a high priority. If a student is struggling, they should reach out to an international adviser.
Recruitment
The biggest driver of the university’s international student population is word-of-mouth.
Dahlman said this process keeps the university honest because they rely on students recruiting friends back home. Staff also travels to other countries to do in-person recruitment.
Officials typically go on several trips a year to recruit students in other countries. They attend college fairs at high schools where they talk to prospective students and their parents.
Last March these recruitment efforts came to a halt. Almost a year later, these officials still are not able to do in-person recruitments.
The Kearney Center now reaches out to high schools that current students attended. They create personalized infographics with information about an MSU student that attended that high school.
The center also hired students to connect with potential students interested in applying.
Jacy Fry, director of the Kearney Center, said it’s harder to connect with parents and answer their questions now.
The increase in applications for next fall indicates that these efforts are working and that students are interested in coming to Mankato.
