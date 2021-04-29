MANKATO — For years, Blakeslee Stadium and Armstrong Hall have been near the top of the to-do list of Minnesota State University President Richard Davenport.
With just two months until his retirement, Davenport said Wednesday he will be forced to hand over those high-profile but outdated structures to his successor.
“It’s not dead. We’re talking about a new football stadium — not just repair but replacement,” Davenport told The Free Press editorial board.
Without the pandemic, he guesses he would have been able to nail down a mix of funding sources for what he previously estimated would be a $30 million project to build a new multi-purpose stadium to replace the 59-year-old Blakeslee.
“We’ve identified where two-thirds of the money might come from,” said Davenport, who will be retiring June 30 after 19 years heading MSU. “... That’s a high priority. The other is Armstrong Hall.”
Replacing the university’s largest classroom building is expected to cost roughly $100 million. Unlike an athletics facility, an academic building such as Armstrong is likely to funded entirely by the Legislature through a bonding bill.
The project to replace and then demolish Armstrong has moved up a spot to eighth on the construction priority list of the state’s system of public universities and colleges.
“We feel like we’re in a really good situation when bonding comes into play,” Davenport said. “... I’m very optimistic.”
Lawmakers typically pass large bonding bills in even-numbered years when they’re not preoccupied with crafting a new two-year state operating budget. The pandemic delivered a financial hit to the state in 2020 and left legislative leaders with more pressing concerns.
“We would be under construction if that had not happened,” he said.
Financing a football stadium falls primarily on the fundraising prowess of leaders at individual campuses. Southwest State University in Marshall was probably the last college in the state to receive legislative funding for a new football stadium, although the taxpayer-backed assistance was just the final piece of a puzzle mainly made up of local financing and donations.
“I wouldn’t rule out something like that,” Davenport said.
When he announced in August his plan to retire, he listed the two construction projects as priorities in his final academic year. Although he thinks he’s moved the projects forward, the incoming president, Edward Inch, will have to push them across the goal line.
“That’s one of the things the new president will inherit.”
