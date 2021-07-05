A student at Washington Elementary School was struggling to read, so Dor Scheetz-Hollar found reading material about the Flash to help engage him because the student loved the DC superhero.
The 73-year-old Mankato resident tutors elementary school children through the Reading Corps, a program to help struggling students become proficient readers by the end of 3rd grade.
“I love spending time with them,” Scheetz-Hollar said. “I learn more from them than they learn from me.”
As students return to school this fall, there are concerns that more students will be behind in subjects like reading and math after a year of transitioning between in-person and distance learning. The Reading Corps and Math Corps are looking to bring in more tutors to help local students with these subjects.
These tutors are service-work positions within Americorp, and tutors receive a living stipend and financial aid to go towards education. They also qualify for free health care and childcare assistance.
The Reading Corps has 10 open reading tutor positions for this upcoming school year and these tutors will be placed at elementary schools within the Mankato Public School District. They will support students with the goal of getting them to be proficient readers.
There are also two open tutor spots with the Math Corps; these volunteers will be placed at Kato Public Charter School to help middle school students become proficient at algebra.
Statewide, the program is recruiting 1,700 tutors for the upcoming school year.
The tutors are trained in evidence-based interventions and are there to support students who need extra help, usually working with students in the back of classrooms or in quiet spaces in the school.
In the Reading Corps, they use reading material in line with the students interests to help them learn different letters, sounds and words.
Scheetz-Hollar said tutors would also help around the school. She sometimes worked as a lunch lady, delivering meals to students’ classrooms since they weren’t able to eat in the cafeteria during the pandemic.
The Americorp programs do recruitment events to target students graduating from high school and in college, but the program is open to anyone older than 18 that has a high school diploma or GED.
Scheetz-Hollar got involved with the program because she was put on a leave of absence at her full-time job when the pandemic hit. She began volunteering at Washington Elementary School so she could be near her granddaughter and was introduced to the Reading Corps program while helping out.
“Back in my early hippie days I was involved in the Peace Corps,” she said. “I like doing service work.”
Megan Peterson, senior manager for the Reading and Math Corps, said they work hard to find tutors who fit well in each school so teachers and school staff will often recommend people, like Scheetz-Hollar, apply.
Peterson said that as the upcoming school year rolls out, if schools realize there is an increased need for student academic support, they can request more tutors from these programs. There are typically two or three tutors at each school.
Throughout the school year, Scheetz-Hollar tutored between 25 and 30 kids, virtually and in person. She is serving another term this coming school year.
“Children are my people,” she said.
People interested in serving with the Reading and Math Corps can apply at readingandmath.org.
