A panel discussion on the historical and political dynamics behind Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine drew a packed crowd Tuesday in Mankato, as Russian forces continued laying siege to civilians in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.
About 125 people attended the event at VINE Adult Community Center, a sign of how much interest locals have in Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Panelists included Roman Kovbasnyk, a Mankato man originally from Ukraine; Gustavus Adolphus College political science professors Richard Leitch and Loramy Gerstbauer; Denis Crnkovic, a retired research professor in Russian at Gustavus; and Fred Slocum, director of Minnesota State University’s political science program.
Their discussion touched on Ukraine’s distinct history, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s motivations, and the U.S. and western European response to Russian aggression in recent years.
Crnkovic started by reviewing Ukraine’s history with Russia. Ukraine was in the past a “quasi nation” with internationally recognized borders within the Soviet Union, borders that included Crimea and the Donbas, he said.
After the Soviet Union’s collapse, Ukraine declared independence and faced the question of whether to align more with western Europe or Russia. Ukraine agreed to give up its nuclear weapons, which reportedly represented about a third of the former Soviet Union’s arsenal, in exchange for security assurances and financial compensation as part of the 1994 Budapest Memorandum.
One of the key provisions in the Budapest Memorandum was a commitment by Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States to respect Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and existing borders.
From 1994 to the present, Crnkovic said Ukraine attempted to further align itself to western Europe by attempting to join the NATO alliance and solidify trade agreements with the European Union. The Russian-backed Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych undermined those efforts by seeking closer relations with Russia from 2010 until Ukrainians ousted him in 2014 during the Revolution of Dignity.
Russia went on to invade and annex Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula in 2014, foment separatism in the Donbas, and continue laying the groundwork for a larger scale invasion in the future. Propaganda pushed by Putin and his allies questioned the legitimacy of Ukraine as a sovereign nation, framing Russian aggression as merely reclaiming areas that were truly “Russian” rather than “Ukrainian.”
Putin in February claimed Ukraine’s statehood was the mistaken invention of Bolshevik revolutionary leader Vladimir Lenin in 1922. The rant, Crnkovic said, ignores how Ukraine has had its own culture, its own language and its own sense of unity dating back centuries.
“You can take any of these historical facts and typically twist them into saying, ‘It’s always been part of Russia,’ when in fact it’s always had a separate at least cultural identity,” he said. “And depending on how you define ‘nation,’ a specific national identity.”
Ukraine hasn’t always been independent, he added, but it’s long had a sense of “unified identity.”
Gerstbauer brought up the role imperialism and post-colonialism play in the conflict. Imperial Russia and the Soviet Union forced the Russian language on Ukraine, she said, and modern-day Russia has used the fact that some Ukrainians are native Russian speakers as a justification for its invasion.
She compared Russia’s history with Ukraine to other instances of imperial control. Just because the Philippines has Spanish speakers because of Spain’s imperialism, or India has English speakers because of British imperialism, she said, doesn’t mean Spain is entitled to the Philippines or the United Kingdom is entitled to India.
“You can’t look at past injustices to justify current takeovers,” she said.
While studying for her master’s in peace studies at the University of Notre Dame, Gerstbauer recalled how some Russian graduate students were sympathetic to Russia’s narrative on Crimea.
One of their arguments was that if people in Crimea or Georgia — Russia invaded Georgia in 2008 — identify as ethnic Russians and vote to be part of Russia, what’s the problem? They likened it to voters in Scotland deciding whether to break away from the United Kingdom.
The analogy doesn’t work, Gerstbauer said, because Crimeans and Georgians lived within a nation sovereign from Russia. Honoring borders is among the most important considerations in international relations.
“That is like the most sacrosanct rule in international politics,” she said. “The sovereignty of nations, you don’t violate them.”
One of the reasons ethnic Russians settled in Ukraine in the first place, Kovbasnyk said, is because Soviet leader Joseph Stalin orchestrated a famine in Ukraine in 1932 and 1933. Known as the “Holodomor,” Ukraine recognizes the artificial famine as a genocide causing millions of deaths among ethnic Ukrainians.
These “painful” pages in Ukraine’s history are important to know, Kovbasnyk said, especially amid all the work by Russia in recent years to spread propaganda about Ukraine and Russia’s historical relationship.
“The short story is Ukraine has never had a very friendly relationship with our northern neighbor,” he said. “They (Russia) were always very belligerent; they were always aggressive.”
Given Putin’s history, his war on Ukraine wasn’t out of the blue, Leitch said. The world watched as Putin eliminated critics through assassinations, yet Leitch said there was horror when South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham recently called on Russians to assassinate Putin.
“We should’ve done it years ago, and I’m sorry to say that,” Leitch said. “I know I’m a scholar and I’m supposed to be rational and think about peace and justice and all this and it’s true … but in this case there is pure evil in the world, and what’s making it worse is he has the resources of the state behind him.”
He predicted the situation will get worse in Ukraine because Putin won’t give up.
Slocum said 20th century analogies can help people understand the world’s response to Putin’s behavior in recent years. He contrasted the approach to “Munich” in the 1930s to the approach to “Vietnam” in the 1960s.
British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain’s appeasement of Adolf Hitler and Nazi Germany in the 1930s exemplified the risk of “underengaging with an aggressor,” Slocum said.
“The danger inherent in the Munich analogy is to not appear too timid or weak in the face of an international aggression,” he said.
The U.S. war in Vietnam, meanwhile, shows some of the risks involved in military interventions. There’s the possibility of quagmire, Slocum said.
“We’re caught in between these conflicting imperatives,” he said. “On the one hand, not being aggressive enough in response to a foreign aggression or foreign threat, and on the other hand, responding militarily and finding ourselves stuck in a war from which it’s very difficult to extricate ourselves.”
In response to an audience question about how people can help, Kovbasnyk encouraged donations to the Ukrainian American Community Center’s humanitarian aid fund at uaccmn.org. He and his wife, Dr. Nataliya Danylkova, have family and friends in Ukraine and have been organizing relief efforts for their homeland in Mankato.
Some of the most pressing needs now are funding for bulletproof vests and helmets for civilian self-defense units, Kovbasnyk said.
He also continued to urge Americans to push elected officials to step up their support for Ukraine by offering protection against Russian bombing attacks. If Putin isn’t stopped now because the U.S. and NATO don’t want to engage with a nuclear power, he said, who’s to say Putin’s aggression will stop if he wipes out Ukraine?
“Who can guarantee that Putin will not move further?” he asked. “There is no guarantee and actually his ambitions are about a lot more than Ukraine.”
