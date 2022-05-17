Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 68F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low near 55F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.