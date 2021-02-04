MANKATO — An organization lacking diversity is an organization lacking dynamism, said panelists during a discussion on workplace inequality Thursday in Mankato.
The panel was part of the YWCA Mankato’s annual "It’s Time to Talk: Forums on Race" event, which was held over Zoom this year. About 150 participants tuned in for the panel followed by break-out sessions and a Q and A.
Panelists spoke about the value of inclusive workplaces as well as the cost of exclusion, both for the organization and the qualified candidates who leave or get passed over for jobs. They also shared experiences they or people they know have had related to inequality in workplaces.
Without diversity, said panelist Mymique Baxter, organizations are more likely to miss out on necessary changes for the better.
“If there’s a lack of diversity in the workplace people tend to do things the same way,” said Baxter, principal at Kato Public Charter School. “Because you don’t have to take into account that there’s a minority or someone different there.”
Sticking to the same old practices contributes to fewer people of color being in leadership positions despite being qualified candidates, she added later in the discussion. She noted some organizations seem more willing to bring in candidates from elsewhere who gain experience here before taking it with them to another community within a couple years.
“That’s where it hurts,” she said. “The people of color we have who are qualified don’t seem to get those higher-level jobs.”
And the overlooked candidates, according to her fellow panelists, end up taking their talents elsewhere.
Julie Hawker, who works on inclusiveness in southern Minnesota communities, shared a story about friends from East Africa who had the appropriate degrees and letters of recommendation yet time and time again got overlooked for jobs in their field.
So they moved to the Twin Cities and found jobs there.
“I’m happy for them that they’re up there, but boy we’re really missing out on some wonderful assets that are no longer here in our community and in our businesses,” she said.
Moderator Destiny Owens, who along with Baxter shared past experiences from being the only women of color in their workplaces, said she sees the same thing happen time and time again.
Data supports the idea that organizations are helped by having a diverse range of experiences and voices in their workforces, said panelist Yurie Hong, a professor at Gustavus Adolphus College.
“People don’t fall into complacent, old ways of doing things,” she said. “It’s a more creative environment as well as a more just thing to do.”
Hawker suggested hiring a person of color in human resources as a good first step for businesses, as HR departments help recruit and retain employees. What should be avoided, she added, is tokenism where a business brings someone in to cross diversity off their list without actually valuing the person’s abilities or supporting them.
Baxter brought up how some employers are afraid to speak out on racial issues, leading to issues raised by employees of color to go unaddressed.
The panel ended with a discussion on the need for allies to make workplaces more equitable. Breaking down barriers to racial justice, Baxter said, can’t happen without them.
“We have to have white men and white women who see it, stand up for it and get in the boat with you, not just stand on the shore waving at you,” she said.
