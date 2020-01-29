MANKATO — The next steps in curbing the ongoing opioid epidemic include refining prescribing practices, identifying alternative pain management methods and continuing education efforts, according to a panel discussion held Wednesday.
The panel at Minnesota State University, a collaboration between the school and Mayo Clinic Health System, drew medical, academic and law enforcement professionals.
With methamphetamine remaining a bigger concern in southern Minnesota, Jeff Wersal of the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force said the region has been lucky to avoid the opioid problems other parts of the state have experienced.
“There’s just not a market here for it,” he said. “I don’t 100% know why, but there’s not. That’s why I say we’re lucky because it hasn’t hit us as it has other parts of the state.”
Although it hasn’t reached epidemic levels locally, at least two opioid overdose deaths occurred in the Mankato area in recent years. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid considered far more potent than morphine, was the cause in both deaths.
The medical and pharmaceutical industries took heated criticism for their roles in the epidemic as death counts rose across the U.S. Many people who became addicted were first introduced to the drug after injuries, which warranted pain medication at the time.
The medical community has since had to shift its approach to pain management, leading to fewer opioid prescriptions in Minnesota and other states. A prescription drug monitoring program now helps doctors identify at-risk patients for opioid addictions, said Dr. Jason Dauffenbach, a pain medicine physician with Mayo Clinic Health System.
“We can identify those patients who are at risk and we can bring that in real time to the patient to say look we have a risk we need to address,” he said.
Medical professionals are also looking into non-pharmacological approaches to pain management more than they have in the past. Alternative methods include biofeedback therapy — a technique where patients learn to control their heart rate or other bodily functions— or behavioral recommendations like increasing yoga, tai chi and social activity, said Dr. Matthew Schumann, a Mayo Clinic Health System psychologist.
Schumann appeared in “The Opioid Fix” film screened at Wednesday’s event. The film by TPT-Twin Cities PBS and Mayo Clinic highlights disparities in opioid deaths by race, treatment options and people who experienced opioid addictions in Minnesota.
The event drew a full house in Ostrander Auditorium. Learning about the problem, said panelist and MSU assistant professor Thad Shunkwiler, is the first step in reversing the opioid problem. He pointed out the campus hosted a symposium on opioid addiction in recent years as well, and said local resources are available both on campus and in the community to help people dealing with opioid addiction.
“I’ve never met anyone who said it was my plan all along to get addicted,” he said. “It’s a process that happens and the more we can talk about it, the more we educate people about it.”
