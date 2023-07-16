I’m still a sucker for a good small-town parade.
They inherently create excitement, especially among kids scrambling to get candy and waving back to the princesses on the floats or giggling with delight over characters in costumes.
The parades also show community pride and people’s creativity in designing floats and costumes.
One thing paradegoers often mention in recent years is that the parades aren’t the same as they used to be.
Indeed, while there are plenty of firetrucks and nonprofits and businesses with floats, many parades lack what used to be the most appealing.
Most parades no longer have horses. The Sheriff Posse, riding clubs and just those who love riding horses often filled the end of parades, so the rest of the parade participants didn’t have to step on the horse droppings.
Being a farm kid, I miss not seeing as many old restored tractors. Retired farmers used to ride in pride on their restored John Deere 40, International Harvester M or bright orange Allis-Chalmers WC.
Now, you usually see just a few tractors pulling floats, often new models rather than antiques. Shiny new pickups and SUVs are now the preferred power for pulling floats.
It’s the same for antique cars. Middle-aged guys loved showing off their restored muscle cars in parades while older guys might come through with a Model T. There are still plenty of car enthusiasts around, but for whatever reason, they’re not as interested in waxing up the old car in their shed and being in a parade.
One of the most rousing parts of parades, the high school marching bands, are also few and far between in parades.
The North Mankato Fun Days parade had few marching bands.
There was a Lancers Alumni band, but the traditional Mankato Area 77 Lancers don’t exist anymore.
For 40 years the band made up of area high school and middle school students performed in area parades and competitions. Last year the Lancers transitioned to be a Mankato schools-sponsored group performing on sports fields instead of streets.
Most high schools, including small rural schools, used to have marching band programs, but it’s tougher for them all the time. Rural schools in particular are finding it increasingly difficult to keep quality marching band programs going in the face of tight budgets. The cost of traveling to parades and competitions around the state, or even farther away is increasingly costly.
And kids now have a lot more activities to choose from, including soccer and robotics teams.
Parades, like most everything, change and evolve. They’re a chore to organize and with people busy with more things, finding volunteers and people who want to add entries to a parade is harder.
But despite the fact they don’t pack the same punch as they used to, they’re still a charming and comfortable piece of Americana that people look forward to.
Tim Krohn can be contacted at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 507-720-1300.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.