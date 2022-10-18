MANKATO — In 2019, Chad Lewis found himself at Calvary Cemetery in Mankato with the hopes of conjuring up a demon.
The so-called demon is said to be Peter Follmann, a deceased Mankato doctor that’s buried in the Follmann Mausoleum.
The doctor was a beloved and successful one until he died in 1911 at the age of 75. There was nothing unusual about his life or death that would indicate his spirit to be an angry one. In fact, all reports considered him an upstanding citizen.
But rumor has it that his mausoleum is haunted and if someone knocks on its doors, they would hear knocking coming back from the inside, conjuring up the spirit of the “demon doctor” and he would chase them out of the graveyard.
Lewis — a researcher, author and lecturer on the supernatural — was dared to knock on the haunted mausoleum doors and documented his experience on his YouTube channel, Supernatural Dares.
The Eau Claire, Wisconsin, man has traveled the globe accepting similar dares and searching for strange and unusual stories.
Lewis returns to Mankato to share all about his paranormal experiences and the stories he’s gathered throughout Minnesota and Southern Minnesota from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday at Minnesota State University’s Ostrander Auditorium.
“It’s been years since I’ve been there,” he said. “I’m coming back with new stuff. It’ll be great.”
The free event is open to the public and Bill Tourville, assistant director of campus programs at MSU, encourages everyone to attend.
“Chad spoke at MSU in 2011 and was very well received. His presentation is informative and spooky all at the same time,” he said. “We are hosting the event as an educational opportunity for students, faculty and the public to learn more about Minnesota’s history and the lore around haunted locations. Chad brings a wealth of knowledge on this subject.”
The event will feature an intimate presentation of haunted locations throughout Minnesota. Photos, history of the tales and other stories will be included. A question and answer will follow.
The auditorium will also be decorated with a special visit from a holographic ghost.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Lewis said.
Lewis has a bachelors and masters in psychology and was interested in why some people believe in the supernatural while others don’t.
He began presenting about belief systems and human perception at research symposiums where people approached him afterwards asking for help regarding the paranormal.
Despite it not being his field of expertise at the time, Lewis couldn’t pass up an opportunity to further his research.
From there, his supernatural adventures began and his research continues on.
His books documenting it all will be available for purchase at the event.
