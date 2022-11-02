September was very dry and October nearly as parched, leading to some of the driest months on record.
“If we don’t get much precipitation in November, we could have our driest fall ever. We’ve had several Novembers with no real precip,” said Tom Hoverstad, scientist at the University of Minnesota Southern Research and Outreach Center in Waseca.
Meteorologist Brent Hewett from the National Weather Service forecast office in Chanhassen said the Mankato area has received 15 to 18 inches of rain or liquid equivalent in snow since the first of the year.
“We should be at 24 to 25 inches of liquid equivalent of rain, so you’re 7-10 inches below normal for the year.”
There could be a little help ahead.
“It looks like we’re moving toward more precipitation in a few days and into the weekend. That would be very much needed,” Hewett said.
The chances of rain around Mankato are at 51% Saturday and 33% Sunday. Any moisture will be welcomed, but rain and above-normal temperatures won’t be welcomed as deer hunters take to the woods across the state for this weekend’s deer opener.
September and October have been 1 to 2 degrees warmer than normal in south-central Minnesota.
While everyone is hoping for rain, the continued mild weather is allowing people to enjoy outdoor activities for a while longer.
Lee Barringer, of Mankato, was at North Links Golf Course Monday morning, preparing to take part in a golf scramble.
He said getting on the course in November isn’t unheard of.
“We’ve gotten out in November and we have even gotten out in early December. One time we golfed, and the next day it snowed.”
Barringer also has for 25 years mowed grass at North Links, located off Highway 14 a few miles west of North Mankato. He said it was a good year for the course.
“We didn’t have many rain cancellations,” he said.
The dry weather has been the story across most of Minnesota, except for the northeast, which has had normal precipitation this year.
The latest Drought Monitor map shows Blue Earth County continues to be in a “moderate drought,” with Nicollet County in either severe or extreme drought. Western and southwestern Minnesota are generally in more drought than the Mankato area.
The Twin Cities, as measured at the airport, had its sixth driest October on record dating to 1871, MPR News reports. The airport measured just 0.19 inches of rain for October.
Hoverstad said Waseca had 0.36 inches in October, making it the fifth driest October.
“This is the driest since 1988. Most people remember ‘88 as a dry year.”
He noted there are still about six weeks left until the normal hard freeze of the ground occurs, meaning there is still time to get some moisture to begin recharging the soil. Still, November is generally a dry month.
“It’s not disaster time yet, but it’s a concern.”
Hewett said that whether or not drought conditions are alleviated will depend on precipitation that comes next spring.
“Even if we could get twice the normal snow this winter, it wouldn’t help a lot with moisture.”
