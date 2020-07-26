Surveys indicate the majority of parents support at least partially reopening school buildings this fall. Teachers meanwhile are divided. And many are still undecided.
A statewide Minnesota Department of Education survey found 64% of parents “would feel comfortable” sending their children back into a classroom. Another 24% were uncertain and 11% said “no.”
Of the two-thirds of parents who were comfortable, 94% wanted their children to go back full time.
Many area school districts also surveyed parents about their preference but still are collecting or analyzing results.
In the Maple River School District, Supt. Dan Anderson said the responses are still trickling in but the trend is clear: “Most have had enough of distance learning. We want kids back in school.”
In Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 75% of responding parents said they could send their children back to school, only 5% had already decided to keep their children home and 20% were undecided.
The Education Minnesota state teachers union recently surveyed its members and found 49% wanted distance learning to continue, 17% wanted a full return to in-person classes and 29% preferred a hybrid.
“Educators are anxious about their own health and the health of the people they love,” Education Minnesota President Denise Specht said in a statement.
More than 130 people responded to The Free Press Facebook query of their preference and the results were mixed.
Many believe distance learning should continue.
“While I would prefer my kids to be in the classroom, I don’t think my preferences should outweigh the concerns of all of the staff that need to be there to accommodate in person learning,” wrote Angela Korte, a parent of children at Franklin Elementary School and Prairie Winds Middle School.
Dawn Watts said her Prairie Winds Middle School eighth grader and Kennedy Elementary School fourth grader both have asked to continue learning from home.
“Both of these kids love school,” she wrote. “They miss their friends. They miss being around people. They just don’t want to get sick and they don’t want to bring it home.”
Others said it is time to return to class.
“My kids thrive in school,” Tony Dickmeyer wrote. “They love it and I love that they love to go to school. Please for my wife and I’s sanity. Please open schools.”
East High School student Kaitlyn Sohm said she struggled with remote learning.
“As a student I need to go back,” she wrote. “This is taking a toll on people’s mental health and obviously grades in general. Online was the most difficult thing to keep up with and I never want to have to go through it again.”
Multiple people suggested a hybrid with priority for in-person instruction going to students with special needs.
“While hybrid may not be the best choice for all students, I would like to see it considered for students with IEPs (individualized education programs),” Leah Zilka Cameron wrote. “Both of my kids have IEPs and struggled so hard with the distance learning, even with me trying to help them.”
Several people opposed the hybrid idea, doubting it would be any safer than a full-time return to class.
”If schools are hybrid, won’t kids be using child care the other days and mixing with other groups? How is this better?” Kallie Rochelle wrote. “If kids can go to school some days, why not every day?”
Several more respondents thought parents should be allowed to decide whether or not to send their children to school.
“If people aren’t comfortable, they can school at home,” wrote Alexis Rae Woods. “But my kids absolutely need the interaction of friends and the education of teachers.”
