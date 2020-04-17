ST. JAMES — Two St. James parents are charged with felonies after their premature baby was hospitalized with pneumonia, dehydration and other ailments.
Danielle Louise Westman, 25, and Antonio Trevino, 19, were charged with felony child neglect causing substantial harm Thursday in Watonwan County District Court.
According to the court complaint:
Westman and Trevino had twins — a boy and a girl — who were born at 30 weeks gestation on Nov. 30.
The girl had THC in her system and Westman admitted to smoking marijuana while she was pregnant. The 3-pound baby girl was kept in the hospital because she also was in respiratory distress and had other issues.
After the baby was released in late December, her parents failed to bring her in for scheduled checkups and declined home visits from a public health nurse.
On Jan. 30 Trevino brought the baby to an urgent care facility in St. James. The baby was dehydrated, hypoglycemic and had a temperature of 93.2.
The baby was transferred to a hospital in Rochester. She also was diagnosed with pneumonia, hypothermia, severe sepsis and severe shock and was admitted into the pediatric intensive care unit.
Westman told investigators her daughter got sick suddenly. Trevino said the baby had been cold, wasn't eating normally and had weak cries for two days before he brought her to urgent care.
Watonwan County Human Services put the sick baby and her twin brother into protective custody.
