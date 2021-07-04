NEW ULM — Amidst the grief of losing their infant son, Kori and Aaron Rodewald did not forget the kindness of a nonprofit funeral home.
Minnesota Valley Funeral Home donated services for Charlie Rodewald, who died when he was 7 months old.
Now the Courtland couple has given back with a $10,000 gift to help the new Ulm funeral home continue to provide free services to local families who lose a child in infancy. The gift was doubled by a local law firm.
“We want to give a little piece of mind to the families that suffer the same tragedy we did,” Aaron said.
Charlie was a “perfectly healthy boy and the light of our lives,” Kori said. He died in 2019 in what his parents said was an unsafe bassinet that was recalled a few days later.
The Rodewalds were relatively new to the New Ulm area and were not members of the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home, which is a unique nonprofit cooperative.
“They didn’t know us. We weren’t even New Ulm natives,” Kori said.
The grieving parents thought they would need to take out a loan to cover the unexpected costs of a service for Charlie.
Until a representative of Minnesota Valley Funeral Home told them its services would be donated. The funeral home waived its fees and covered most of the costs, leaving the Rodewalds with only a few modest expenses for external items like flowers.
“We broke down. We were so grateful,” Kori said.
Minnesota Valley Funeral Home has for many years donated staff time for families who lose a child at birth or in infancy, General Manager Eric Warmka said. When he took over five years ago he expanded the generosity to covering almost all costs.
“It’s important to honor every life even if it was short or never really got to be lived,” he said.
The nonprofit now helps between six and eight young families per year.
The Rodewalds said the gift was a significant relief. The young parents had decided a proper service for Charlie was essential for their healing, but they had no means to pay for it.
“No one tells a pregnant woman to get life insurance,” Kori said.
Nearly two years later the Rodewalds decided they wanted to honor Charlie’s memory with a financial gift. They chose the funeral home because they wanted to keep their donation local and they wanted to ensure the cooperative could continue to provide free funerals to families who suffered a loss like they did.
“It just takes one burden off of you during the worst time in your life,” Kori said.
When the Rodewalds mentioned their intentions to an attorney at Gislason & Hunter, the law firm doubled the gift to $20,000. The Rodewalds have been clients of the firm, which has offices in New Ulm and Mankato, on other matters.
When Kori insisted on bringing the funeral home a thank you gift this spring, Warmka said he was expecting a token such as a gift card for lunch.
When Kori arrived with two checks for $10,000 each, Warmka said he was “absolutely blown away.”
The funeral home will continue to donate services as it has been doing, Warmka said, and will set aside and use the donated funds to provide families with upgrades.
“The last time they saw us was on the worst day of our lives,” Kori said of the funeral home’s staff. “They did the right thing and let us move on. They didn’t expect anything back but we wanted to give back.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.