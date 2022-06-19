If You Go

What: Tours of Palmer House and old St. John's School in Lincoln Park area of Mankato.

Where: Across the street from St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 632 S. Broad St., in former parish center and parish rectory.

When: Approximately 6 p.m. June 25, after 5:15 p.m. indoor Mass; and approximately 10 a.m. June 26, following 9 a.m. outdoor Mass.

More information: Tours are self-guided; however, parishioners will be on site. Participants in the outdoor Mass should bring lawn chairs.

Many items from the rectory and school will be available for purchase during the parish's Farewell Sale 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 23.