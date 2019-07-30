NORTH MANKATO — One man is facing threats charges and another drug charges after a witness reported two vandals at Riverview Park in North Mankato Friday night.
Wayne Eddie Brauch, 50, who doesn't have a permanent address, allegedly wrote threats against a judge on the walls of a bathroom and signed his name under the threats. Brauch allegedly told responding officers he was upset with action taken against him by the Nicollet County District judge.
Brauch was charged Monday in Nicollet County District Court with felony threats and misdemeanor property damage.
William Sherman Jahnssen, 31, of Minneapolis, was with Brauch. Jahnssen allegedly was in possession of methamphetamine and gave officers a fictitious name because he had a warrant.
Jahnssen was charged Monday with felony and gross misdemeanor drug possession and misdemeanor giving a false name.
