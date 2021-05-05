NORTH MANKATO — South Central College President Annette Parker is scheduled to testify before a congressional subcommittee Thursday on workforce development.
Parker will discuss "Growing Jobs through Infrastructure Investment" at a hearing of the U.S. House Committee on Small Business’ Subcommittee on Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Workforce Development, including SCC's success with public-private partnerships.
The hearing, to begin at noon CDT, will be aired live online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tE46NWWG3R0.
“I am honored to be testifying on the vital role of community colleges in developing a skilled workforce that supports economic development,” Parker said in a statement.
