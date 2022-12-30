Costs are rising to maintain, clean and operate downtown Mankato’s parking system, and area businesses are going to feel the pinch in 2023.
Assessments charged to city center offices, stores, bars and other businesses that require parking will be going up. And for those businesses that reserve specific spots for employees, tenants or vehicle fleets, the charges are doubling.
“Really those increases are to ensure we’re covering our costs,” said Parker Skophammer, director of administrative services for the city. “... We look to break even.”
The municipal ramps and parking lots are operated as a business, meaning revenue needs to match the expense of staffing, utilities or other costs related to providing the 3,533 parking spots. Lately, like many products and services, the bills have been soaring.
Much of the revenue comes from per-stall assessments charged to surrounding property owners based on the estimated parking demand they generate. Mankato Place mall, for instance, is assessed for 360 parking spaces. Rounders Sports Bar and Grill is assessed for 137. The second-floor apartments at 526 Front St. are assessed for four.
The per-stall assessment approved by the City Council for 2023 will be $12.05 — a 15% increase.
It adds up for the larger properties downtown with the 2023 bill topping $52,000 for Mankato Place and more than $35,000 for the Profinium Place office building. When the $154,000 contributed by taxpayers is included — for the Intergovernmental Center, the civic center and the subsidized parking for the Hilton Garden Inn — the total assessments will top $510,000 next year.
For businesses reserving specific stalls, typically in downtown ramps, the cost will double to $60 a month per stall for 10 hours of daily reserved time. For 24 hours, the rate will double to $80. And for businesses that aren’t part of the downtown core, reserving spots is $10 per stall higher.
Before recommending the dramatic jump in contract parking fees, city staff checked rates in comparable cities and found per-stall monthly charges ranging from $69 to $130, Skophammer said.
“We were one of the lowest when we looked at Rochester, St. Cloud, Sioux Falls, La Crosse,” he said.
That contract parking will provide well over $100,000 in revenue next year. The revenue most people notice — the $3 daily charge for parking in the ramps on weekdays, which will be unchanged from this year — will contribute $9,000.
The $712,000 in total revenue in the parking system budget next year will provide just a bit of leeway over the $698,000 in anticipated expenses, which are expected to rise $105,000.
The big cost drivers, in addition to utilities and cleaning supplies, are contracted services such as snow removal, parking equipment maintenance and routine maintenance in ramp stairwells.
A smaller set of 27 downtown properties, mainly those along the bar and restaurant-heavy 400 and 500 blocks of South Front Street, are assessed additional amounts for a Special Service District that covers the cost of keeping the sidewalks and plaza clean, trash-free and shoveled.
The 27 will contribute a combined $15,000 and those with patios on public right-of-way will be charged an additional $7,000 in 2023 to pay contract workers to empty trash cans, pick up litter, scrape up gum, power wash the walkways, and sweep and shovel as needed.
While the property owners cover the operating expenses of the ramps and cleanup of sidewalks, the major repairs and equipment replacement in the ramps is financed by the broader population through the half-percent local sales tax.
A total of $1.9 million in various renovations and updates is planned for the ramps in the next five years, but the largest allocation is scheduled for next year — $750,000 for a new system for controlling access to the ramps.
The aging gated systems now in the ramps require permitted parkers to activate the gates with an access card and others to pay the daily $3 fee.
“We’re finding it hard to have a company service them, and many of the parts have been discontinued,” Skophammer said.
Staff are investigating two options for replacement. One would be a modern gated system where people would pay — with credit cards or other electronic means — when exiting the ramps or at pay stations with cards or cash after getting out of their vehicles.
The alternative is a gateless system where parkers would need to have an app on their phone for electronic payment or use a walk-up pay kiosk. Enforcement in the gateless system would be done through an automated license plate reader.
A consultant hired by the city found that the gated system would carry a 10-year cost for equipment and operations at all Mankato ramps of $895,000. The gateless system had a 10-year cost of $558,000.
After the City Council decides which system it prefers in the spring of next year, installation could occur as soon as summer.
