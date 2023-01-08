Charlene Washa bobs from side to side, alternating between left and right crosses into a punching bag.
Her blood is pumping, each punch bringing on a rush of endorphins.
The 65-year-old from Le Center isn’t training for a prize fight; she’s trying to combat Parkinson’s disease.
“Boxing was a new way to exercise that I wasn’t familiar with,” said Washa, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2016. “Now I just love it.”
Washa is one of about 10 patients in River’s Edge Hospital and Clinic’s Rock Steady Boxing program. Originally developed by the Rock Steady nonprofit in Indianapolis, the non-contact program is specifically geared toward patients with Parkinson’s.
The clinic’s physical and occupational therapy teams were looking for more ways to serve patients with Parkinson’s when they came across the program, said Tracie Lafata, occupational therapist at River’s Edge. They trained to become Rock Steady coaches in 2021 before offering the program to patients on Feb. 1, 2022.
While Washa jumped in the ring from the start, other boxing newcomers joined her before long.
Hugh Belgard’s daughter informed him about the program. Already an active runner, he saw it as another way to stay active, differing from running in that it required fast-paced, hand-eye coordination.
As he boxed, he felt like it was making a difference. It really hit home, though, when his doctor brought it up.
“She was the one that really noticed,” he said. “I very seldom even shake anymore.”
Parkinson’s disease is a neurological condition causing symptoms ranging from tremors to slowed movement to impaired balance. Although it’s a progressive illness, research shows exercise helps slow it down.
The Parkinson’s Outcomes Project, a clinical study launched by the Parkinson’s Foundation in 2009, found 2.5 hours of physical activity per week could slow declines in quality of life for patients. Along with non-contact boxing, other recommended exercises for patients with Parkinson’s include cycling, dance and Tae Chi.
“The intensity of the exercise is really important,” said Deb Mattson, lead physical therapist at River’s Edge. “That’s how we make brain change, or neuroplasticity.”
One benefit of boxing is it provides an all-body workout. Patients work their agility, balance, strength and endurance during a session, Mattson said.
River’s Edge’s coaches in the program are physical or occupational therapists or exercise physiologists. Like the patients, they didn’t come from boxing backgrounds, but knowing the difference between a jab and a hook wasn’t necessary.
Learning a new activity and then seeing how it can be applied to physical therapy was part of the fun, said Kaitlin Koester, a physical therapist at River’s Edge.
Koester and her fellow coaches — Mattson, Lafata, Nicole Boelter and Shannon Sticha — start each session with a physical and mental warm-up. On Thursday, part of the warm-up prompted Washa, Belgard and classmates Rob Gardner and Denny Wanous to do leg lifts while thinking up and vocalizing words of things you’d find at a park.
Once warmed up, they went through a circuit of boxing and strength exercises. Gardner did rapid fire jabs, Wanous went through a concentration game, Belgard took on a speed bag, and Washa planted hooks on a training dummy named “Bob.”
“At first when we got Bob it was kind of weird to hit him because it felt like I was hitting a person,” Washa said with a laugh. “But I got over that.”
The boxers are the good kind of tired by the time they wind down.
“I love to sweat,” Wanous said. “It makes me feel like I’m doing something.”
As much as the physical activity, camaraderie is a big component of the program. The group shares new research they came across, receives encouragement from their coaches and encourages each other.
Parkinson’s disease could otherwise be a lonely illness, Washa said. Whether through boxing or another exercise, physical activity is a good way to bring people with similar experiences together.
“Some people with Parkinson’s start to isolate,” she said. “They’re afraid to have people see their symptoms, so loneliness wipes out the effect of the exercise you do. The camaraderie here is fun.”
They joke together and have friendly competitions, like who can do the most sit-down, stand-ups within a certain time period.
The teammates hadn’t ever envisioned themselves boxing, but they’re thankful they started donning the gloves. They just hope more Parkinson’s patients find out about it.
“There’s a lot of people who don’t know it’s going on,” Belgard said. “And it really helps.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.