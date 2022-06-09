Two temporary "parklets" have been added in Mankato and North Mankato, aimed at improving pedestrian experiences and adding a little more public art.
"They've been used in a lot of places, they're particularly used when you're trying to improve the pedestrian experience like in Old Town and on Belgrade Avenue," said Mat Greiner, the executive director of Twin Rivers Council for the Arts.
"Both Old Town and North Mankato have really been working on that pedestrian experience."
The Mankato parklet will tie in with the 10-month demonstration project being done on Riverfront Drive, where the previous four lanes have been reduced to two — one in each direction with a center turn lane.
Greiner refers to the street change as a "road diet." If the change becomes permanent, it will allow for wider sidewalks, bump-outs and a better pedestrian experience in Old Town.
The Mankato parklet was installed Thursday between Bellissimo Paint and Coatings and the Travel Center. In North Mankato, the parklet will be added Friday morning where Nicollet Avenue meets with Belgrade Avenue, at the foot of the Veterans Memorial Bridge.
The spaces will soon get some plants donated by Hilltop Florist.
The parklets are stackable and modular, and will be put away in the fall.
While the local parklets are relatively simple affairs, Greiner said they can range from simple to very ambitious designs that are often created by architects and artists.
The local parklets were designed and built by Mankato artists Luke Splinter and Eric Lennartson.
Splinter is a sculptor and lead fabricator at the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota. Lennartson works as a marketing specialist at Widseth and is known independently for his playful TapeScape installations.
Twin Rivers Council for the Arts, CityArt, and the Aesthetics and Vitality committee of the City Center Partnership collaborated to develop the parklets, with funding from CityArt and the A&V Committee.
