MANKATO — Mankato recently expanded its recycling program for high-use city parks.
Recycling carts are now available at these additional sites: Community Athletic Fields, 1101 Heron Drive; Jaycee Park, 147 Jaycee Court; Land of Memories Park, 300 Amos Owen Lane; and Sibley Park Farm and Ballfields, 900 Mound Ave.
The expansion is the result of a successful pilot project that launched last fall when carts were placed at Alexander Park, 900 E. Main St.; Stoltzman Park, 521 W. Pleasant St.; and Thomas Park, 100 Thomas Park Court. Visitors to those parks regularly placed recyclables in carts.
