Craig Douglas Nielsen, age 64, of St. Peter, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Northview-North Mankato Mortuary. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at Northview-North Mankato Mortua…
64, of St. Peter, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Funeral Service, Saturday, November 16, 2019, 11:00a.m., Northview-North Mankato Mortuary. Visitation, Friday, 5-8p.m. at Northview-North Mankato Mortuary and one hour before service. Burial, Calvary Cemetery. www.mankatomortuary.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.