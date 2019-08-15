MANKATO — Self-storage units are slated to go into part of the former Lowe’s building in Mankato.
The storage units will encompass one-third of the 138,000-square-foot building, according to preliminary plans filed with the city. The rest of the building is to be marketed for lease.
APX Construction Group is applying for a conditional-use permit to allow for self-storage in what is zoned a highway business district.
It is unclear who will be operating the business.
The proposal depicts two levels of storage units on the east side of the building.
The applicant is proposing no changes to the exterior of the site or the exterior of the building.
Blue Earth County land records still list the owner of the property as Lowe’s Home Center in Mooresville, North Carolina.
The Mankato store, at 2015 Bassett Drive near Kohl’s, opened in 2007. It closed in November of last year, along with nearly two dozen other low-performing Lowe’s stores in the country.
According to county tax records, the property has an estimated market value of $5.8 million. Property taxes for 2019 are $185,408.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.