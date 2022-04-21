MANKATO — A newly awarded grant to Partners for Housing will help the nonprofit fix flooring issues at its shelters.
Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless granted the Mankato-based nonprofit $9,600 for the project.
Addressing the flooring issues will improve safety, according to a release.
“Flooring seems like a straightforward expense, however it's impactful for the safety of everyone who lives, plays and works there," stated Jen Theneman, executive director at Partners for Housing, in the release.
"It also makes people feel like they are a valued member of society when they can stay in a decent, well-kept place," she said. "The flooring will be long-lasting and sustainable for our continued operations, removing an expense that we'll have to dip into our savings to address."
Open Your Heart's executive director, Jessica Mathias, stated the organization's grants typically range between $2,000 and $10,000. The goal for them is to ensure frontline providers of crisis services have the tools, equipment and infrastructure they need to carry out their work.
