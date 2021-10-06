The eldest Loyola Catholic School students now are spending their Fridays learning to cook, drive, play golf, fix vehicles, serve their community and more.
The Mankato private school is trying a new schedule this year for its high school students. Mondays through Thursdays are concentrated on math, language arts and other core classes and Fridays are now “flexible Fridays.”
Loyola’s high school students have several new elective options and time to try out careers, meet one-on-one with teachers and complete community service. Some of the students hop on buses for their electives, some are earning college credits and some are being taught by college instructors and other community partners.
“Our goal with this new curriculum is to help our students develop strong critical thinking and interpersonal communication skills in areas that will help them succeed in an increasingly fluid and complex world,” said Dean of Academics Becky Gerdes.
Tenth through 12th graders now have a choice of eight new electives. At Loyola last Friday students were building electrical control boards in a “mechatronics” class, watching Alfred Hitchcock’s “Rear Window” in the history of film class, learning about settings in creative writing class and making cakes in a cooking class.
Other students were at Terrace View Golf Course learning to play golf for a lifetime fitness class. A woodworking class meanwhile was at the Mankato Makerspace learning how to safely cut wood.
Others were at South Central College tapping threads in an auto mechanics class. And the musical theater class traveled to Minnesota State University to get a backstage tour from the director of the university’s fall musical.
Partnerships and grants are allowing Loyola to offer so many new courses, said Gerdes and Loyola development officer Matthew Fink.
Loyola partnered with South Central College for the auto mechanics and “mechatronics” (mechanical and electronics) classes.
The auto mechanics class is the first ever at SCC comprised entirely of high school students — who also are enrolled at SCC through Minnesota’s Post-Secondary Enrollment Option program — said Laura Attenberger, SCC’s directory of secondary relations.
Students Abigail Wright, Leo Simpson and Jack Ammann said they are not considering an automotive-related career but they decided to take the auto mechanics class to learn how to take care of their own vehicles and hopefully save themselves some repair bills.
The mechatronics class is at Loyola but uses a curriculum and equipment supplied by SCC, Attenberger said. SCC received a $1.3 million grant last year to bring mechatronics to high schools and Loyola is among five area high schools benefiting this year.
Students Joe Kollasch and Jackson Nichols said they chose mechatronics because they liked that it is hands-on and can earn them college credits while still in high school. Both the SCC partnerships offer college credits.
The woodworking class is in partnership with Mankato Makerspace. A Loyola teacher accompanies the students but Makerspace volunteers teach the skills.
Loyola also received a nearly $40,000 Statewide Health Improvement Partnership grant through Blue Earth County, much of which is being used for the cooking and sports classes.
The cooking class is focused on healthy and affordable foods in a new classroom kitchen space, Fink said. In the sports class students try out sports and other active activities they might continue to enjoy beyond high school, such as hiking, swimming and curling.
Loyola has been trying out a few different schedules over recent years aiming to both maintain the rigor of core academics while giving students more elective options and more individualized teacher support, said teacher Kari Koester.
One advantage of the new schedule, she said, is it provides a longer elective class period to allow for field trips and give students and teachers time to delve into their subjects.
For 10th, 11th and 12th graders, the rest of their Fridays are now open to meet one-on-one with teachers, study with support from a teacher, participate in internships, hold student club meetings, or complete required community service hours.
“The extra time to connect with teachers is really helpful,” Kollasch said.
Loyola freshman also have a new schedule for Fridays with electives, driver’s education, individualized study time and community service, but it’s more structured than their older peers.
The new weekly schedule is a hit among at least the mechatronics and auto mechanics students, who said they prefer the consistent weekly schedule over the rotating schedule they had last year.
Koester said the new schedule was achieved without any significant net loss of instruction time in core classes.
