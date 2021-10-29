MANKATO — A new partnership in Mankato brings health care directly to a population least able to access it otherwise.
Connections Shelter and local health care partners piloted a clinic on site for guests Monday. Open Door Health Center and the Mankato Family Medicine Residency Program — a collaboration between Mayo Clinic Health System and the University of Minnesota — will continue providing care at the shelter on the second and fourth Mondays each month.
Offering regular clinic days on site is about removing barriers to care for people in crisis mode, said Connections Co-director Erica Koser.
“It’s such a barrier for so many of our people to make an appointment, figure out how to get there, and build trust while they’re in crisis,” she said. “We’re able to make it happen and it’s a beautiful thing.”
A 2019 report from the National Health Care for the Homeless Council found people who experience homelessness die 12 years earlier on average than the general population. Health problems are among the main causes of homelessness, as well as one of the main issues keeping people homeless.
Clinic planning started over the summer when a resident in the family medicine program expressed interest in serving the homeless population. They and other residents worked with Connections and Open Door to get it up and running.
Six guests sought care the first clinic day Monday. Medical residents plus Open Door nurse practitioners and nurses provide care for urgent and chronic conditions.
It’s set up like an urgent care clinic within shelter space, located at First Presbyterian Church. Guests can receive care for chronic disease management for diabetes, blood pressure and other conditions, while also receiving treatment for illnesses such as bronchitis. COVID-19 vaccines also will be offered.
Guests who need prescriptions can get them filled through Genoa Healthcare’s pharmacy at Open Door, then have medications dropped off at the shelter Tuesday mornings.
Open Door CEO Rhonda Eastlund, who took the helm at the community health center over the summer, helped set up clinics within homeless shelters in other cities. It was exciting to see it get off the ground Monday, she said, as it aligns perfectly with Open Door’s mission.
“It’s all of us really coming together to really serve the needs of our community,” she said.
Two guests ended up being referred to Open Door for follow-up care. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota provided funding to cover transportation for guests who need referrals, Eastlund said.
Connection’s has space for more than 30 guests and has been at capacity lately. More guests said they’d seek appointments at the next clinic after seeing the first group’s experience, Koser said.
The clinic could serve about 15-18 guests per clinic night, Eastlund estimated. More frequent clinic dates, possibly once per week, are possible in the future.
Koser described the first clinic night as an encouraging pilot for the project. Making a clinic option available during future shelter seasons would be great for guest health, she added.
“The way the barriers were able to be removed, and the life changes it’ll mean for our guests, is profound,” she said. “We’re incredibly excited to do the partnership.”
