MANKATO — Extra evening help is available to middle and high school students in Mankato Area Public Schools during distance learning thanks to a partnership of financial sponsors.
A rotation of eight Mankato teachers is available virtually from 4-8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays to provide homework support to sixth though 12th graders.
Currently, English teachers are online Monday evenings, science teachers Tuesdays and math teachers Wednesdays. Thursdays are a general help day.
Additional teachers may be added to the rotation as use grows, said Melanie Schmidt, Mankato Community Education and Recreation youth development program coordinator.
The idea for the Online Study Center came from a working group of district and community representatives. They came together to brainstorm extra ways to support students and their families when it appeared rising COVID-19 cases would push the district back into full distance learning.
“We want to give our families as much support as we can,” Schmidt said.
Three partners are helping the school district fund the new program: Mayo Clinic Health System, Greater Mankato Area United Way and the city of Mankato.
“It's a good example of the work that can be accomplished through partnerships,” said Travis Olson, director of teaching and learning for Mankato Area Public Schools.
Students do not need to register to utilize the free program.
“They can just jump online and get some help,” Olson said.
The tutors are secondary teachers who volunteered to work overtime. They are using Google Meet to work with students individually or in small groups.
For sign-on instructions go to https://bit.ly/MAPSstudy.
