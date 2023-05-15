MANKATO — A pilot program connecting county drug court participants to job opportunities at a local company earned recognition Monday as the sides look to grow their partnership.
Blue Earth County Drug Court started sending referrals to Taylor Corp. for job interviews last year, resulting in three people finding full-time work at the North Mankato company so far.
Nick Yarrito, who started as an assistant press operator in April, said the program is holding him accountable as he works to better himself in sobriety after court charges.
“It’s awesome,” he said Monday. “It’s helping me out to stay sober and do what I’ve got to do.”
Yarrito was at Blue Earth County's Drug Court Monday afternoon when District Court Judge Andrea Lieser awarded a plaque to Taylor Corp. to recognize the program’s progress. Lieser described the program as “vitally important” for the community and individuals in Drug Court.
The company intends to build on the program, said Taylor Corp. Chief Talent Officer Denise La Mere afterward.
“If we can multiply that impact, that’s going to make an even bigger positive ripple effect not just on the participants, but their families, the community, the county,” she said. “That’s the positive ripple effect we hope to make.”
People with criminal records in their past, especially felonies, face barriers to finding employment and housing. The barriers can make it ever harder for them to turn their lives around.
Drug Court offers structured programming aimed at addressing those barriers. Participants are typically facing criminal charges related in some way to chemical dependency.
Prosecutors, defense attorneys, treatment providers, police or other parties involved in cases can refer participants to Drug Court programming. From there, the two-year program is structured to help the person find chemical dependency and/or mental health treatment, safe and sober housing, employment and education as needed.
If an employer or housing agency is willing to give people second chances, it makes a big difference, said Drug Court Coordinator Kevin Mettler.
“You can see their self-esteem and how important employment is to them,” he said of the program’s impact on participants. “When they feel good about themselves and feel like they’re working hard and getting a paycheck, it changes their lives.”
Once the Drug Court team refers a participant to Taylor Corp., the company interviews them and considers best fits for them. An endorsement from the Drug Court folks carries weight in considering the applicant.
Landing spots in manufacturing are common so far. Once on board, participants are valued members of the team like anyone else, La Mere said.
“It allows them to access housing, rehabilitate their credit, and be able to do things in the community they otherwise wouldn’t be able to do if they didn’t have full-time employment,” she said.
Yarrito, adjusting to his 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. shifts, said he’s grateful to Mettler for connecting him to his job opportunity. Because of his new job, he’s looking to move from a sober house into more permanent housing in the near future.
He expected he’d need to settle for any job that would take him. The referral to the job he now has came fast, and he’s thankful for it.
“This job gives me more solidity,” he said.
