For its third year in a row, Party on the Prairie returned to bring some fall festivities to North Mankato on Saturday.
Hosted by the North Mankato Taylor Library, the free event at Benson Park featured live music, fall food and drinks, a hayride, corn pit, scarecrow walk and contest, bounce house, and much more.
The event came to be after some talk about hosting more activities in upper North.
According to Katie Heintz, director of the Taylor Library, the library puts on a handful of events throughout Mankato and lower North, but upper North doesn’t get as much attention.
“This arose from a group of people collaborating and thinking about what we're missing in our neighborhood or in our communities,” she said.
Over the past couple of years, fall-related events began popping up in the area. But before that, there weren't many to attend. The library saw an opportunity to change that and brought the fall fun up to an area that deserved a celebration.
“It’s a family event for all ages,” Heintz said. “Whether you’re a retired couple and want to just come and listen to music, or if you're a young family and want to play in the corn pit and ride the train, we have a little bit of everything for everyone.”
She also emphasized that while the event is held in upper North, all surrounding communities are welcome to come.
Daisy Bolanos and her two kids, for example, came from Worthington after hearing about the event on Facebook.
“It’s awesome,” she said shortly after arriving. “We’re having lots of fun so far.”
Her cousin, Vanessa Netro-Moqa of Mankato, decided to meet up with them at the event. After getting off the hayride with the rest of her family, Netro-Moqa gave it a good review.
“It was pretty nice,” she said. “I think the kids enjoyed it.”
The kids nodded in agreement from inside their stroller.
A slow-growing but key attraction of the event is a scarecrow walk down to the hayride.
The library reaches out to business, organizations and community members to see if they would build a scarecrow for the walkway.
Each scarecrow gets entered into a competition to see which one is best. Towards the end of the day, the library staff votes for their favorite and the winner receives a prize.
“We have about seven entries this year,” Heintz said, hoping to increase the numbers as the event continues to grow. “It’s pretty fun.”
