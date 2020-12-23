MANKATO — A man allegedly found passed out behind the wheel of a running vehicle in downtown Mankato this fall is now facing charges.
Anthony James Welsch, 31, of Mankato, was charged with felony counts of drug sales and drug possession as well as misdemeanor counts of DWI and driving after license revocation.
A Blue Earth sheriff's deputy spotted and awoke Welsch in the Cherry Street parking ramp at about 3 a.m. Oct. 24, according to a court complaint. Welsch reportedly smelled of alcohol and marijuana and admitted to using marijuana and methamphetamine in the prior 24 hours.
Marijuana was found in the vehicle, along with a scale and baggies that made the deputy suspect Welsch was selling the drug.
A blood sample determined Welsch had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.09, the charges say.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.