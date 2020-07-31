NORTH MANKATO — A second man has been charged in connection with a high-speed chase through Mankato and North Mankato on Tuesday.
Jacob Thomas Jarvis, 23, of Austin, was charged Friday in Nicollet County District Court with felony aiding and abetting fleeing police.
Jarvis was the front seat passenger in a vehicle that started with a report of a gun in upper North Mankato and ended when the driver lost control in Old Town Mankato. Charges filed Thursday against the driver, Phabayo Nygare Gilo, 22 who does not have a permanent address, say Gilo then ran away but was found hiding in a bush. A gun was found in a nearby bush.
Jarvis, who stayed in the vehicle when it crashed. reportedly told police he worked with Gilo on a landscaping job but did not know him well.
Jarvis said he had used cocaine and was “super drunk” so he let Gilo drive, according to a court complaint.
The North Mankato Police chief later was sent a video of the chase that had been posted on social media and appeared to have been recorded from the passenger front seat of the fleeing vehicle.
Jarvis allegedly can be heard on the video giving the driver directions including to slow down and at another point to “get crazy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.