WASECA — A passenger was killed in a rollover crash south of Waseca and a deputy was burned when he came in contact with a power line Wednesday night.

The identity of the passenger was not yet being made public by the Waseca County Sheriff's Office. The 16-year-old male driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mayo Health Clinic Systems in Mankato.

Deputy Josh Langr responded about 9:30 p.m. to the report of the pickup rollover near the intersection of 128th Street and 330th Avenue. While investigating, the deputy was working near the pickup when he inadvertently walked into a power line hanging on a pole that had been struck during the rollover.

Langr suffered third-degree electrical burns, according to the Sheriff's Office, and was airlifted to the Hennepin County Medical Center.

Sheriff Brad Milbrath said Langr was stable Thursday morning.

