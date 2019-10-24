WASECA — A passenger was killed in a rollover crash south of Waseca and a deputy was burned when he came in contact with a power line Wednesday night.
The identity of the passenger was not yet being made public by the Waseca County Sheriff's Office. The 16-year-old male driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mayo Health Clinic Systems in Mankato.
Deputy Josh Langr responded about 9:30 p.m. to the report of the pickup rollover near the intersection of 128th Street and 330th Avenue. While investigating, the deputy was working near the pickup when he inadvertently walked into a power line hanging on a pole that had been struck during the rollover.
Langr suffered third-degree electrical burns, according to the Sheriff's Office, and was airlifted to the Hennepin County Medical Center.
Sheriff Brad Milbrath said Langr was stable Thursday morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.