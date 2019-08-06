SLEEPY EYE — A 64-year-old woman injured in minivan-car crash Sunday near Sleepy Eye that killed two others was in critical condition Tuesday morning, a spokesperson for Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis said.
Elida Alvarado, address unknown, was one of five passengers in a 2003 Ford Windstar that collided with a 2005 Ford Five Hundred sedan at about 5:50 p.m. on Highway 14 when the car failed to stop while crossing the highway from County Road 10, the State Patrol said.
The car's driver, Terry Robert Besemer, 51, of New Ulm, and a passenger in the van, Maricella Alvarado DeLeon, 54, of Hildago, Texas, died at the scene of the crash.
Passenger Jeremiah Salazar, 8, who suffered life-threatening injuries, was taken to Hennepin Healthcare but an update on his condition was not available Tuesday morning.
Other passengers in the minivan suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the patrol said.
