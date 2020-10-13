CLEVELAND — A passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a two-car crash Tuesday on Highway 99 in Cleveland.
Clowey M. Fuller, 15, of Cleveland, was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato for treatment, according to a State Patrol crash report.
She and three other passengers were reportedly in a Dodge Avenger driven by Betty J. Klenitz, 84, of Cleveland, who turned from Broadway Street to go west on the highway at 3:59 p.m. A Chevrolet Malibu driven by Harriet H. Soukop, 92, of Montgomery, going east on the highway then collided with the driver's side of the Dodge, the patrol said.
Apart from Fuller, no one else in either of the cars sustained injuries, according to the report.
