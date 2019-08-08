EAGLE LAKE — A Madison Lake woman was injured Thursday after the vehicle she was in collided with a semi on Highway 14 near Eagle Lake.
Kristin L. Dauk, 51, was the passenger in a 2012 GMC Acadia driven by Sophie F. Dauk, 15, of Madison Lake, going west on the highway at 7:51 a.m. when the vehicle and an eastbound semi collided at the Highway 60 intersection, according to a State Patrol report. The semi was driven by Shawn S. Padilla, 27, of Slayton.
Kristin Dauk was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Sophie Dauk and Padilla weren't injured, according to the report.
