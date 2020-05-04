HENDERSON — A 38-year-old Chaska woman was injured when a motorcycle crashed north of Henderson Sunday afternoon.
Nicole Armstrong was a passenger of Troy Pieper, 45, of Prior Lake, traveling south along the Scenic Byway Road at 1:50 p.m. when the motorcycle crashed near the intersection with 315th Avenue, Sibley County deputies said.
Armstrong was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Ridgeview Hospital in Waconia.
Neither Pieper, who was not injured, or Armstrong were wearing helmets.
