MANKATO — A 32-year-old New Ulm woman was injured when the car she was riding in crashed into a Highway 14 median wall Wednesday morning in Mankato.
Alicia Bryn Ann was a passenger in an eastbound 2008 Ford Crown Victoria that spun out at 9:20 a.m. near an icy, snowy highway intersection with Third Avenue, the State Patrol said.
She was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, the patrol said.
The driver of the car, Zachary Mylan Lundstrom, 26, of New Ulm, was not injured.
