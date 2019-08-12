WASECA — A man allegedly was drunk when he crashed his pickup last winter in rural Waseca County, causing his passenger to lose many of her fingers and toes to frostbite.
Justin Lynn Miller, 33, of Janesville, was charged with felony criminal vehicular operation and misdemeanor DWI on Monday in Waseca County District Court.
According to the court complaint:
A resident on 90th Street between Janesville and Waseca called authorities March 3 after Miller came into his residence seeking help. It was 15 degrees below zero with a wind chill of 35 below zero at the time of the call.
Waseca deputies and police officers found Miller's crashed vehicle at 90th Street and 378th Avenue.
A 37-year-old woman without any winter clothing was found huddled outside the pickup. She was “incoherent, lethargic, obviously hypothermic and unable to move or respond.”
The woman was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Waseca and then airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. Her fingers and the toes on her left foot later were amputated.
Miller also was taken to the Waseca hospital for treatment of mild hypothermia and frostbite.
Miller smelled of alcohol and appeared to be intoxicated. A blood test showed Miller had a blood alcohol content of 0.12.
The test was administered after Miller received a saline drip. If it could have been administered sooner, Miller's blood alcohol content “would have been significantly higher,” the charges said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.