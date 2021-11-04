A wanted man is in custody after a pursuit Wednesday on Highway 14 near Waseca. The driver told authorities the man pointed a gun at her and forced her to flee.
According to a news release from Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force Commander Jeff Wersal:
Agents pulled over a vehicle around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 14 west of Waseca. Peter John Lohre, 24, was the passenger and was wanted on parole violation warrants.
Lohre would not get out of the vehicle sped off and a chase ensued into Eagle Lake. Blue Earth County sheriff's deputies used a tire deflation device and a pursuit termination maneuver.
Lohre and a 19-year-old Mankato woman were arrested.
The woman said Lohre pointed a gun at her and said he'd shoot her and deputies if she did not flee.
Task force agents found a loaded gun in the front passenger area of the vehicle, along with suspected methamphetamine. The gun was found to have been stolen.
Lohre is in the Blue Earth County Jail awaiting charges that could include kidnapping, assault, drug possession and illegal gun possession.
The driver was released from custody.
