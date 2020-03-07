MANKATO — Pasta With the Padres returns Sunday to St. John the Baptist, the church where the annual fundraiser for ECHO Food Shelf began 13 years ago.
Priests from Mankato’s five Catholic parishes will share a spaghetti dinner with supporters of the food shelf.
“It’s a fun atmosphere and everyone is welcome,” said the Rev. John Kunz, pastor for the host parish and one of the benefit’s original “padres.”
One participating priest borrowed his Italian mother’s recipe for the fundraiser’s main course. “It was delicious, but he would never reveal the secret ingredients in the sauce,” Kunz said.
The padres, some portrayed as cartoon images that grace advertisements for the event, no longer cook the meal. They remain avid fans of ECHO, though.
“It’s a great place in our town, one that we support,” Kunz said.
Pasta With the Padres is one of the food shelf’s biggest sources of donations during its March campaign during which all monetary and food donations are proportionately matched by Minnesota FoodShare.
“Last year, the fundraiser brought in $10,000 for the food shelf. That’s huge, but the donated money didn’t last very long,” said ECHO’s manager, Deisy De Leone Esqueda.
ECHO’s monthly budget, on average, is about $45,000, she said. Staff and volunteers are efficient in putting donations to use.
“The good thing is for every dollar we receive, we are able to stretch it into five,” De Leone Esqueda said.
Her husband, Adam, along with Scott Peterson of Mankato, have volunteered their time to be chefs for the past 10 Pasta With the Padres dinners.
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church’s kitchen is a bustling place this week. The spaghetti meal is sandwiched between two Easter season meals.
A Knights of Columbus annual fish fry was served Friday evening and parishioners are prepping for a Lenten soup supper Tuesday to support the church youths’ summer camp.
The location of the spaghetti dinner fundraiser has rotated several times because church kitchens can be busy places on weekends.
Mike Logeais, pastoral care associate and parish administrator for St. John the Baptist, will be attending his first Pasta With the Padres on Sunday.
The parish’s supply of volunteers for the event look good, Logeais, said referring to a signup sheet posted in a church hallway.
“Our members are ready to serve the needy, for the greater good of the community.”
