MANKATO — Back in its 15th year, Pasta with the Padres will raise money for ECHO Food Shelf in Mankato.
Four Catholic churches partner to put on the event, which will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church at 105 N. 5th St.
The event is free and open to the public, though good-will offerings are encouraged.
“It does give visibility to ECHO,” said Carolyn Kanyusik, an event organizer and volunteer at the food shelf. “Some people are unaware there is a food shelf in Mankato, so this helps. This brings some visibility to ECHO, and that’s always good for us.”
The other three participating parishes are St. John the Baptist, St. Joseph the Worker, both in Mankato, and Holy Rosary in North Mankato. Organizers hope to raise $10,000 to $12,000, and Kanyusik notes that they’ve raised more than a quarter of a million dollars throughout the years.
Funds donated during the event will be matched proportionately through Minnesota Foodshare.
The meal will include spaghetti, breadsticks and dessert. There will also be a silent auction.
Kanyusik said ECHO’s work in the community is important, as more and more families turn to the food shelf for support. More than 120 families visit the food shelf per day for assistance.
“People are embarrassed to come to ECHO,” she said. “A young man came in and said, ‘I’ve been waiting for 2½ hours in my car. My parents would be so embarrassed I’m here, but my kids don’t have any food.’ People are in need way more than we think they are.
“We need all the help we can get,” she added.
Kanyusik expects the ECHO fundraiser to draw as many as 500 people. The Dan Duffy Orchestra will provide entertainment during Pasta with the Padres.
