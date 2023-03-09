Coming from anybody, it would be a bit of a slam to have Mankato’s streets compared to those in a war zone.
But the comparison was made by an informed source — Mankato City Councilmember Michael McLaughlin, who served tours in Iraq with the U.S. Marine Corps in 2004 and 2006.
“It rivals Baghdad and Fallujah,” McLaughlin said in a critique of Fourth Street during a recent council meeting.
The local pavement hasn’t taken any hits from mortar shells or improvised explosive devices and hasn’t been forced to carry tanks and other armored vehicles across town. But the late winter-early spring of 2023 has been attacking the concrete and asphalt in an unusually aggressive manner.
“We’ve been busy. That’s for sure,” said Jim Grabianowski, operations supervisor for Mankato’s Department of Public Works.
Grabianowski’s crews have been hauling, mechanically placing and shoveling an extraordinary amount of “cold mix” — that black concoction of asphalt and aggregate used to patch the ever-growing number and ever-growing width and depth of potholes on the city’s streets.
“A typical year we use about 24 tons of cold mix,” Grabianowski said. “Right now, we’re up to 140 tons we’ve used this year.”
The municipal department fighting the potholes is also responsible for clearing the streets of snow in a winter that’s threatening to join the list of the 10 snowiest in Minnesota’s recorded history.
“The guys who are plowing are the same guys doing the potholes,” he said.
Those crews are obligated to plow whenever the snow falls, meaning working overnights on the major streets and on weekends across Mankato if that’s when the storms hit. Now the blizzard of potholes has become bad enough that patching can’t always wait until the normal workweek begins on Monday morning.
“We’ve been out on weekends as needed,” Grabianowski said of the pothole repairs. “It’s been a fair amount of overtime this year.”
With 3 to 7 inches of snow forecast to fall from late morning Thursday until about midnight, the workers are expected to be switching from patching to plowing. Friday could involve a move back to patching, but there’s an 80% chance of more snow Saturday.
“It’s what we do,” Grabianowski said. “You get your rest when you can, and we give ‘em time off as needed.”
The amount of snow that’s fallen in Mankato this winter is expected to top 70 inches by the end of Thursday, which is nearly 50% more than the average for the entire season. The bumper crop of potholes is at least partially connected to the snowy winter.
Potholes are born and grow when water seeps into cracks in the pavement, freezes, expands and breaks the pavement. That leaves more room for water during the next thaw, meaning a bit bigger expansion of the crack when the higher volume of water freezes again. The more often the process occurs, the more potholes are born and the bigger they get.
“It just freezes and expands and pops everything out,” Grabianowski said.
This year has brought plenty of freezes and thaws. Since Jan. 1, Mankato has had 31 of 67 days where the high temperature was at or above the melting point and the low temperature was below. On many other days, the air temperature never reached 32 degrees, but the increasing strength of the late-winter sunlight has melted snow and ice and sent moisture into pavement cracks.
“It’s been kind of a long drawn-out warmup,” he said.
Even the repetitive freeze-thaw cycle wouldn’t be so bad if the streets could eventually dry out. That’s where the snowy season has been a culprit in pothole creation. The medians at the center of many roads are holding higher-than-average volumes of snow and ice, and every warmup melts some of that.
“The snow is melting and running off the medians, and the water gets in the cracks that way,” Grabianowski said.
He advises people to call Mankato’s 311 information line if there’s a bad pothole that isn’t getting the attention it needs. But despite the admittedly rough year for rough streets, Grabianowski said he doesn’t get an excessive amount of grief from friends, neighbors and relatives. They’re Minnesotans, so they’re mostly understanding.
“They know what it is. It’s Minnesota, so we’ve got our seasons.”
