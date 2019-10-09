MANKATO — A Mankato man faces an assault charge after allegedly punching a nurse while he was in an emergency room.
Scott Thomas Erickson, 20, was in the emergency room at the Mayo Clinic Health Systems hospital in Mankato on a mental health hold Saturday when the incident occurred, according to a criminal complaint. Erickson allegedly punched the nurse in the face after staff removed his restraints.
An officer noticed a small red mark on the side of the nurse’s mouth. Two witnesses corroborated the nurse’s statements.
Erickson was charged Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony assault on medical personnel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.