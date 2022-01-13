MANKATO — A patient at the hospital in Mankato allegedly assaulted five staff members and left four of them with minor injuries.
Steven Paul Pfeffer, 38, of St. Paul, allegedly became combative and tried to leave the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital early Thursday morning. Charges say he bit a nurse's arm, kicked other staff members and knocked others to the ground while he resisted being restrained.
Pfeffer was charged Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony and gross misdemeanor counts of assault.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.