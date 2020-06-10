MANKATO — A patient allegedly caused about $25,000 damage to the emergency room at the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Mankato.
Clay Paul Albertus, 37, of West St. Paul, allegedly smashed windows, broke a table and made a hole in a wall Monday morning. Police officers used a stun gun to subdue him, according to a court complaint.
Albertus was charged with felony property damage Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
