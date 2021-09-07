ST. PETER — An outdoor observance of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks is set for 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown St. Peter.
The Patriots Day ceremony in a parking lot near the intersection of Grace Street and Highway 169 is sponsored by William R. Witty American Legion Post 37 and the Redmen Club Ottawa Tribe 49.
Organizations participating in bell-ringing during the ceremonies include members of the St. Peter Fire Department, St. Peter Police Department, representatives of Nicollet County Veterans Service Office and Nicollet County Sheriff's Office and a Delta Airlines captain who lives in St. Peter.
Patriot’s Day was initiated in 2002 on the first anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks using jets that crashed at the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.