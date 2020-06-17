NORTH MANKATO — William Dick was looking through Star Wars books at Taylor Library Wednesday and happy to be back in familiar territory as the library reopened for the first time in months.
He was there with his sisters Heidi, 11, and Leah 12.
William, who is "8 almost 9 — my birthday's July 5," said the library is a common destination during the summer. "We come here a lot. Like two or three times a week."
Heidi was helping him look through books and looking at some for herself, although she's already reading one at home.
"Harry Potter is my favorite. I'm on the fifth book," she said.
There was a steady flow of visitors into the library, which has set up a variety of safety measures and has limited hours.
"Everyone's eager to get back in the library and do their summer reading," said Marsha Balfanz, of Nicollet. "What else is there to do?"
She brought in books she had checked out long ago but couldn't return as the library had told people not to return items when they were closed due to the pandemic. "I had one that was due in March."
She checked out a book from a Minnesota author she hasn't read before but heard good things about. "I got one from William Kent Krueger. 'This Tender Land,'" she said.
Library Director Katie Heintz spent much of the day outside the front entrance welcoming guests back and hearing lots of "We're glad you're open" comments from visitors.
"There were 10 or 15 people waiting at 10 when we opened. We're excited to have them back and they're excited to be back," she said.
The library is open from 10-11 a.m. weekdays for visitors in the high-risk category if they contract COVID-19, including the elderly or those with underlying health conditions.
Staff then wipes down and sanitizes the library before it reopens to the public from noon to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from noon to 4 p.m. Fridays.
Other North Mankato city buildings, including City Hall and the police lobby, also reopened Wednesday.
Heintz said the library is continuing its no-contact book pickup for people who aren't yet comfortable going into the library, and they have a number of online programs.
On Wednesday kids were picking up cloth bags filled with reading and activity material tied to the fairy tale theme of the summer reading program called "Royal Readers." A $5 gift card is included in the bags.
The library also is continuing its program of filling a bag with craft-making kit materials for kids to take home.
Heintz said they're also going to relaunch their "Music in the Park" program, but moving it from the tight quarters of the small park near the library to Wheeler Park instead.
"There's a lot of room to spread out at Wheeler and lots of shade," she said of the weekly event, which usually draws 200 to 250 people.
The music program resumes July 9 and is 5-7 p.m. for four consecutive Thursdays.
The library removed all newspapers and magazines and isn't accepting donations of books or magazines. Every other computer terminal has been closed and there's a limit of 30 minutes per computer session.
The library routinely had 70 or more visitors at a time during normal times and up to 250 for special events. Now there is a limit of 40 people at one time.
"We're seeing how this goes and will gradually move the dial when we're comfortable letting more people in. This way we can learn and get it right the first time," Heintz said.
There is Plexiglass around the customer service counter and visitors are encouraged to use hand sanitizer mounted at the entrance and to wear masks.
All books and other materials returned are sanitized by staff, or if they can't keep up, will be stored for three days before being put back onto shelves.
The Blue Earth County Library in Mankato hasn't set an exact date for reopening but is expected to do so soon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.